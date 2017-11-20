Delhi HC Notice to Centre, West Bengal Govt on Mukul Roy's Phone Tapping Complaint
Delhi HC asks Centre, WB govt to file reply in sealed cover in two weeks on whether Mukul Roy is being monitored or his calls are being intercepted.
Mulkul Roy had alleged that while he was in West Bengal, he had always found that the local police were monitoring his movements. (CNN-NEWS18 TV grab)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Centre and the West Bengal government to file in a sealed cover their responses on a plea by BJP leader Mukul Roy alleging that his phones were being tapped by the state police.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Centre, state government and Roy's telecom service providers -- MTNL and Vodafone to file their affidavits stating whether Roy is being monitored or his calls are intercepted by any of the agencies. The court said if this is being done, then also file the reason in sealed cover.
The court asked them to file their affidavit in two weeks and listed the matter for December 7.
During the hearing, counsel for the Centre and the West Bengal government opposed the petition saying if at all any cause of action arises, it should be at the court in West Bengal.
The former Trinamool Congress MP had alleged that while he was in West Bengal, he had always found that the local police were monitoring his movements.
Roy, who left his old party to join the BJP earlier this month, had sought direction to his telecom service providers to produce before the court orders, if any, issued by the Centre or the state government to intercept telegraphic messages originating from or received by the leader or any of his relatives.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked the Centre, state government and Roy's telecom service providers -- MTNL and Vodafone to file their affidavits stating whether Roy is being monitored or his calls are intercepted by any of the agencies. The court said if this is being done, then also file the reason in sealed cover.
The court asked them to file their affidavit in two weeks and listed the matter for December 7.
During the hearing, counsel for the Centre and the West Bengal government opposed the petition saying if at all any cause of action arises, it should be at the court in West Bengal.
The former Trinamool Congress MP had alleged that while he was in West Bengal, he had always found that the local police were monitoring his movements.
Roy, who left his old party to join the BJP earlier this month, had sought direction to his telecom service providers to produce before the court orders, if any, issued by the Centre or the state government to intercept telegraphic messages originating from or received by the leader or any of his relatives.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- Manushi Chhillar's Outfit Will Go Down In The Archives As Our Legacy, Say Designers Falguni-Shane
- Bigg Boss 11: Evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla Says, ‘I Played in the House With As Much Dignity As I Could’
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer
- The Journey of Manushi Chhillar: From Changing Lives To Winning The Crown