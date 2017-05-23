DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Delhi High Court Seeks Kejriwal's Reply on Fresh Defamation Suit by Jaitley
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of Arvind Kejriwal on a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley over the use of an objectionable word by the Delhi Chief Minister's lawyer Ram Jethmalani recently.
Joint Registrar Pankaj Gupta issued notice to Kejriwal asking him to respond why the defamation proceedings against him should not be initiated.
Jaitley, who holds twin portfolios of Finance and Defence, filed the second defamation suit after Jethmalani allegedly "abused" him in open court during the proceedings of another defamation suit he had filed against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and five other party functionaries.
During the cross-examination of the Minister on May 17 before Joint Registrar in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had
used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.
