Demonetisation Dealt a Death Blow to Pakistan's Counterfeit biz: Smriti Irani

Pune: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said post demonetisation, printing presses in Pakistan, involved in circulation of counterfeit Indian currency, are shut and there is a sharp decline in the incidents of violence in Kashmir.

"There are news reports coming in that post demonetisation, printing presses in Pakistan which were involved in printing of counterfeit Indian currencies are shut.

"There are reports that after the scrapping of high value notes, there is sharp decline of 60 per cent in the incidents of violence in Kashmir and there is 50 per cent drop in hawala transactions," said Irani.

Irani was here to attend the 'Digi Dhan Mela' organised in city to promote cashless transactions.

While addressing the gathering at the event, the Union Textile Minister said that after assuming office of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi started 'Swacchta Abhiyan' but the "Arthik Swacchta" (financial cleanliness drive) began on November 8.

She further said that Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi recently told her that post demonetisation there is a decline in cases of women and child trafficking.

The Minister claimed that people of this country have extended their support to the demonetisation move. "People are supporting the decision taken by Modiji because every countryman knows that the decision taken by the PM is in the interest of the nation," she said.

She said that it is good to see that people from all the sections of society, such as tea vendor, vegetable vendor, shopkeepers have come here to participate in the event and are supporting the digital transformation.

Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, who too was present at the event, said that post demonetisation, some thought that people will get angry, however, it did not happen because people were ready to sacrifice and showed confidence in Modiji in his fight against black money and corruption.

The Digi Dhan Mela saw over 60 stalls manned by banks, e-wallet, telecom, Aadhar enabled payment system (AEPS) vendors, merchants associations, Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra operators, Fair Price Shop Owners, small vendors, self help groups from MSRLM, NPCI, UIDAI.

Ten Village Panchayats and 10 Municipal Councils from the district were declared as digital-payment enabled bodies at the function.