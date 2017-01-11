Demonetisation: TMC MPs Meet President, Says India Under 'Super Emergency'

New Delhi: Announcing its plan to continue with agitations against central government's witch hunt politics and demonetisation, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday slammed the government for the prevailing political situation in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of senior party leaders including Derek, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar met President Pranab Mukherjee and expressed concern over the "super emergency" situation in India after demonetisation.

They also submitted a memorandum to the President. In the morning, Trinamool MPs organised a peaceful dharna in Delhi against demonetisation.

Trinamool tells President that country is now under Super Emergency | Here is the full memorandum to the President: https://t.co/7pB3mGMZEi pic.twitter.com/imuiX9xZEd — AITC (@AITCofficial) January 11, 2017

Trinamool Congress Spokesperson, Derek O'Brien said, "Our leaders are going to protests against the Modi government in other states. We are thankful to our President for giving his valuable time. We requested him to intervene because it's the common people who are suffering the most because of demonetisation," Derek said.

TMC MP Roy said, "We are not going to bow down. We will continue our fight against Modi government’s anti-people decision. The situation in the country is like undeclared financial emergency."

Aam janata kare pukaar... Modi Sarkar hoshiyaar | | Watch Live on our FB page: https://t.co/Iv9wAdJRVt … pic.twitter.com/DmxK2CFx61 — AITC (@AITCofficial) January 11, 2017

"We also condemn the arrest the our party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay," he said.