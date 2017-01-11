»
1-min read

Demonetisation: TMC MPs Meet President, Says India Under 'Super Emergency'

CNN-News18

First published: January 11, 2017, 3:27 PM IST | Updated: 19 mins ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Demonetisation: TMC MPs Meet President, Says India Under 'Super Emergency'
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien addressing the media after meeting President Pranab Mukherjee.

New Delhi: Announcing its plan to continue with agitations against central government's witch hunt politics and demonetisation, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday slammed the government for the prevailing political situation in the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, a team of senior party leaders including Derek, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar met President Pranab Mukherjee and expressed concern over the "super emergency" situation in India after demonetisation.

They also submitted a memorandum to the President. In the morning, Trinamool MPs organised a peaceful dharna in Delhi against demonetisation.

Trinamool Congress Spokesperson, Derek O'Brien said, "Our leaders are going to protests against the Modi government in other states. We are thankful to our President for giving his valuable time. We requested him to intervene because it's the common people who are suffering the most because of demonetisation," Derek said.

TMC MP Roy said, "We are not going to bow down. We will continue our fight against Modi government’s anti-people decision. The situation in the country is like undeclared financial emergency."

"We also condemn the arrest the our party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay," he said.

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.