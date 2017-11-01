Demonetisation will Go Down as Biggest Financial Scam in History, Says Sitaram Yechury

Ridiculing the BJP's call for celebrating the first anniversary of demonetisation on November 8, the CPI(M) said today that the move would go down as the "biggest financial scam" in India's history.Addressing election meetings in Shimla, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "November 8 is being celebrated as 'Anti-Black Money Day' by the BJP, but demonetisation would go down as the biggest scam in history.""(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has termed demonetisation as a surgical strike against black money but in fact it turned out to be the biggest scam that made five Gujarati industrialists richer and the rest of the country poorer, and the entire black money was turned into white money," he said.Yechury said cases such as Vyapam scam and Panama papers leak and allegations against the son of BJP president spoke volumes about corruption in the BJP-ruled states. He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh will celebrate November 9 by voting against the "corrupt" BJP and throwing the Congress out power.CPI(M) Politburo member Subhashini Ali also addressed several rallies in the poll-bound state.