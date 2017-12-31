Dialogues That Neta Rajinikanth Can Borrow From Abhineta Rajinikanth

Ending suspense, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party. "I am joining politics for sure," the 67-year-old said amid thunderous applause from fans. Quoting a shloka from the Bhagwad Gita, which stresses on the importance of doing one's duty and leaving the rest to the Lord, he said, "This is the compulsion of time." Addressing fans here on the valedictory of a six-day-long meet, the actor said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He said the party will be launched ahead of assembly elections at an appropriate time. The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party.As he begins his new innings, Rajinikanth can borrow a lot from his films, including some dialogues. Here's a look:* “Naan eppo varuven eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Eppo varunumo appo correctaa varuven”No one can say when or how I’ll come, but I will come at the right time* "Nan vanthuten ni sollu, thirimbi vanthiten ni sollu"Tell them I've arrived, tell them I've returned* "Nan vara vendiya neram vanthudichiu..nee poga vendiya neram nerungidichu"Time has come for me to lead, time has come for you to leave* "En vazhi, thani vazhi, marakathinga"My way is my own, never forget that* "Pera ketale, chumma adhiruthula"Don't you tremble when you hear my name?* "Nan Solrathayum seiven, sollathathayum seiven"I’ll do what I say and I’ll do what I don’t say as well* "Andavan solran, Arunachalam seiyaran"God says, I follow* "Panni than kootama varum, singam single a varum"Only pigs come in groups, tiger comes alone* "Nan oru thadava sonna, nooru thadava sonna madiri"If I say something once, it means I've said that a 100 times* "Idhu Epdi Iruku"How is it?