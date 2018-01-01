Difference Between Rahul and Modi Same as That Between Tail Hair and Moustache

Comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi would be as good as comparing moustache hair with tail hair. This is what Union minister and BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday, taking his attack on the opposition leader to a whole new extent.The rather unusual remark came from Tomar while he was addressing a public rally in Shivpuri where the Kolaras assembly constituency will have a by-election soon.“Narendra Modi Ji aur Congress ke neta mein jo antar hai wo itni doori ka hai jitna antar mooch ke baal aur pooch ke baal mein hota hai. (The difference between PM Narendra Modi and leaders of Congress is as good as the difference between hair of the moustache and that of the tail,” Tomar told a cheerful audience.A video of this December 30 public rally at Kolaras has gone viral on social media platforms.Commenting on BJP’s victory in Gujarat, Tomar claimed that the Congress went to polls in Gujarat with three youths, and still lost it.Interestingly, having lost the Chitrakoot Assembly by-election recently to Congress, BJP is Madhya Pradesh is going all guns blazing against the opposition party to wrest the Congress-occupied seats of Mungaoli and Kolaras in the upcoming bypolls.