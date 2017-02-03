Differences Crop up in Families Where Elders not Respected, Says Shivpal Yadav

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday indirectly trained guns at his nephew and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying differences are bound to crop up in families where elders are not respected.

In another jibe, he said that while some people worked hard all their lives and got little, some people got more than they deserved due to legacy.

Shivpal Singh made the remarks during an extensive tour of his assembly constituency Jaswantnagar.

He told a gathering of supporters the work he did as state minister and appealed for votes on account of his "good work".

Shivpal Singh won Jaswantnagar in 2012 by a record margin of 1.33 lakh votes. He was number two in the state government until his bitter fallout with Akhilesh Yadav, after which he was sacked from the government.

On January 1, he was also unceremoniously ousted as state Samajwadi Party chief, after the Chief Minister was elected the party National President at an emergency convention.

Jaswantnagar falls in Etawah, the hometown of the Yadav clan and will go to polling on February 19.