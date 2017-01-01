Demonetisation Will Increase Govt Capacity to Lend and Spend: Jaitley

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on New Year, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said demonetisation will increase the government's ability to lend and spend, asserting that digitised economy will be the future of India.

"I see 2017 as a year in which a combination of GST being implemented and a digitised economy will be the future of India," he said.

"India was one of the fastest growing economies last year and will continue to be so this year," he added.

Claiming demonetisation as a great success, Jaitley said: "Demonetisation has progressed extremely well and I am sure in the coming days it will be completed."

He further said: "Demonetisation will lead to the change in spending habits of people. It will also increase the government's ability to spend and lend."