Digvijaya Accuses Telangana Police of Encouraging Muslims to Join ISIS

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday stoked a controversy by alleging that the Telangana Police were encouraging Muslim youths to join ISIS.

“Telangana Police have set up a bogus ISIS site, which is encouraging Muslim youth and encouraging them to become ISIS modules,” Singh tweeted.

Telangana Police has set up a bogus ISIS site which is radicalising Muslim Youths and encouraging them to become ISIS Modules. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

Singh said based on the Telangana Police’s information the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested the accused in the train blast in Shajapur district, MP. He also alleged that this resulted in the Saifullaha encounter in Kanpur the same day.

“The issue is whether Telangana Police should be trapping Muslim Youths in becoming ISIS modules by posting inflammatory information? Is It Ethical ? Is it Moral ? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ?” he tweeted.

The Congress leader also went on to say that if Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao hasn’t ordered it then an inquiry must be conducted to punish those responsible.

Is It Ethical ? Is it Moral ? Has KCR authorised Telangana Police to trap Muslim Youths and encourage them to join ISIS ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 1, 2017

Reacting to Singh’s statements, Telangana DGP Anurag Sharma tweeted, “Unfounded allegations from a senior responsible leader will lower the morale and image of police engaged in fighting anti-national force?”

TRS MP Jithender Reddy told CNN-News18 that Singh must apologise for his comments. “Digvijaya Singh has lost his senses. He should apologise to the country. He is frustrated, he should be admitted to a hospital. We will take legal action against him,” Reddy said.

On Saturday, the Congress had replaced Singh as general secretary in-charge of poll-bound Karnataka as well as Goa, where the party failed to form government despite emerging as the largest single party.