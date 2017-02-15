Dimple Yadav Campaigns for Sister-in-law Aparna, Invokes 'Netaji' Mulayam

Lucknow: Suggesting all is well in the first family of the Samajwadi Party, Dimple Yadav, wife of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday campaigned for her sister-in-law Aparna Yadav in Lucknow Cantt Assembly seat.

Standing alongside Aparna, a reticent Dimple, who appeared more confident, cited various development works undertaken by the SP government against those of the BJP-led dispensation at the Centre, which she said did nothing but ban notes and force people to stand in queues outside banks and harm interests of small traders and artisans.

Addressing a receptive crowd which also presented her with a sword, Dimple, attired in fawn colour saree, recalled as to how Taj City Agra has been linked with Lucknow through the only expressway of its kind in the country.

"This is an expressway of development, prosperity and improving economy and it will be taken to Ballia (on SP returning to power)...will you support us in it?" she said, asking people to raise their hands in support.

Amidst slogans and cheers, she referred to the Lucknow Metro project which she said was completed with the blessings of Netaji (Mulayam Singh) in two years' time. "Now even the prime minister has said he will come and sit in our Metro," she said.

Dimple also cited Medanta hospital and a cancer institute as other achievements of the Akhilesh Yadav government.

"There are so many works of this kind which has led to frustration (among political rivals) and made their blood pressure rise," she said and asked as to what has been done by 'buaji' (Mayawati) with the crowd answering back "elephants, elephants" (BSP symbol).