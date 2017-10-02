Dinakaran Booked For Sedition For Calling EPS-OPS Combine a 'Killer Govt'

: Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran has been booked for sedition for distributing pamphlets that said the current EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam government in Tamil Nadu is a "killer government".Dinakaran and 16 members of the Sasikala camp have been charged under section 124 A of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.According to the police, the FIR was registered after one KRS Saravanan filed a complaint in Annadanapatty Police Station in Salem. He said that supporters of Dinakaran had distributed some pamphlets in the city on September 29 that criticized the state government as well as the Centre.The pamphlets, he said, carried misleading information about medical entrance examination NEET and instigated the people to protest against the government. He also alleged that when he confronted the group, they threatened him.Apart from the sedition charge, sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153 (promoting enmity), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC have also been levelled.