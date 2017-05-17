DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Dinakaran Case: Role of Karnataka Home Minister's Aide Under Scanner
TTV Dinakaran has been accused of allegedly arranging the amount from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.(PTI photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police will probe the role of a purported aide of Karnataka's home minister in connection with an alleged attempt by AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to win the party’s symbol war.
Sources told PTI that Prakash was a close aide of G Parameshwar, the Karnataka home minister. Prakash is also a friend of Mallikarjuna who was arrested along with Dinakaran on April 25. It is suspected that Prakash had helped Mallikarjuna in the money transfer through hawala route, police said.
He has already been questioned once and is likely to be grilled again on Friday.
Dinakaran was arrested in New Delhi on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified EC official to get the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol for his faction for a by-election to the RK Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu which was later cancelled by the Election Commission.
Dinakaran has been accused of allegedly arranging the amount from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.
His name had surfaced after police arrested an alleged middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar who had allegedly told Dinakaran that he had contacts in the EC and would help his faction get the election symbol.
(With PTI inputs)
