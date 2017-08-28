Dinakaran Sacks Another Minister From Party Post
The combative Dinakaran has already removed a number of ministers and other functionaries from various positions in the AIADMK and gave them to his supporters.
File photo of TTV Dinakaran. (PTI)
Chennai: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Monday removed Electricity Minister P Thangamani from the post of the party's Namakkal district secretary.
He replaced him with S Anbazhagan.
The post of district secretary is an important one in the Dravidian parties' hierarchy.
Dinakaran, engaged in a bitter tussle for power with Chief Minister K Palaniswami, had yesterday removed the latter from a party post.
The combative Dinakaran has already removed a number of ministers and other functionaries from various positions in the AIADMK and gave them to his supporters.
He has effected a number of changes in the party structure since the merger of the factions led by Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on August 21.
After the merger, it was announced that steps would be taken to expel jailed AIADMK general secretary and Dhinakaran's aunt V K Sasikala from the party.
Dhinakaran had on Saturday removed Government Chief Whip S Rajendran from the post of the party's Ariyalur district secretary days after he wrote to Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal seeking action against 19 MLAs loyal to him.
The MLAs had last week met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and expressed their lack of confidence in Palaniswami, triggering demands by opposition parties, including the DMK, for a direction to the Chief Minister to prove his majority in the assembly.
He replaced him with S Anbazhagan.
The post of district secretary is an important one in the Dravidian parties' hierarchy.
Dinakaran, engaged in a bitter tussle for power with Chief Minister K Palaniswami, had yesterday removed the latter from a party post.
The combative Dinakaran has already removed a number of ministers and other functionaries from various positions in the AIADMK and gave them to his supporters.
He has effected a number of changes in the party structure since the merger of the factions led by Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on August 21.
After the merger, it was announced that steps would be taken to expel jailed AIADMK general secretary and Dhinakaran's aunt V K Sasikala from the party.
Dhinakaran had on Saturday removed Government Chief Whip S Rajendran from the post of the party's Ariyalur district secretary days after he wrote to Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal seeking action against 19 MLAs loyal to him.
The MLAs had last week met Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and expressed their lack of confidence in Palaniswami, triggering demands by opposition parties, including the DMK, for a direction to the Chief Minister to prove his majority in the assembly.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- GoT S7 Finale Episode is All About Contempt, Joy, and Horror
- These Photos of Ahil, Misha Will Drive Your Monday Blues Away
- Priti Patkar, The Woman Who Devoted Her Life to Rescue Victims of Human Trafficking
- MS Dhoni Irreplaceable Till 2019 World Cup, Says Sehwag
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War