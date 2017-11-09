Dinakaran Says I-T Raids on Jaya TV Nothing But Political Vendetta

Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran termed Thursday’s Income Tax raids at the office of Jaya TV and several close aides of VK Sasikala as "political vendetta".“The Centre is targeting Sasikala and my family. I am not scared of Income Tax raids,” he told reporters.Income Tax officers raided 187 locations across four states on Thursday, targeting 10 groups running shell firms, 3 of which belong to Sasikala's family. The searches have also reached the premises of Midas Distilleries and Jazz Cinemas, I-T officers said. The two entities are perceived to be associated with some of those linked to Jaya TV.Dinakaran accused the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government of acting in collusion against Sasikala. “They want to ensure through the raids that Sasikala and I quit politics. They can raid whoever they want,” he said.The rebel AIADMK leader said he is being targeted for criticising demonetisation. “Why are EPS (E Palaniswami) and OPS (O Panneerselvam) not being raided. Demonetisation promised to unearth black money. Whose black money was targeted?” he added.