Directed Party And Govt to Make Sustained Efforts to Hold Jallikattu: Sasikala

Chennai: As her party led government ensured conduct of jallikattu by issuing an ordinance, AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala on Saturday claimed that she had directed the party and the government to make sustained efforts for the conduct of the bull taming sport.

The AIADMK government's continuous efforts in the lines of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and the 'dignified' protests taken forward by young men and women had "reclaimed the bravery sport for us," she said.

"I consider Tamils' rights and sentiments as (my) two eyes. That is why I had earlier issued a statement in support of the students and young protesters. I made the government keep up sustained efforts for conduct of jallikattu," she said.

Following this, Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the party MPs had met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, she said.

Sasikala also thanked Modi for "understanding the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu and having supported" the state government's efforts to ensure conduct of jallikattu.

The AIADM general secretary said she was following the slogan "I am because of the people, I am for the people" by Jayalalithaa while the government was following the path laid down by the late Chief Minister.

"I wish to assure one and all that both myself and this government will work together for the rights and welfare of the Tamil race," she said in a statement.

Sasikala also appealed to the agitating youth to withdraw their stir since they had the "responsibility" of carrying on with their education and other routine activities.

She also likened their protests to the Philippines' 'People Power' revolution and extended her greetings to the Tamil youth for carrying out dignified protests, bereft of any untoward incidents.

Such protests had proved that the Tamil race was 'mature' and that its people were 'selfless', she added.

Sasikala also recalled the sustained efforts by Jayalalithaa in ensuring jallikattu was held in the state.