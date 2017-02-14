DMK Leader Stalin Describes Sasikala Verdict as Historic

DMK working president M K Stalin on Tuesday described as "historic", the disproportionate assets case judgment convicting V K Sasikala, and called on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to take steps for forming a stable government in Tamil Nadu.

"Justice done after a long time, after about two decades. It is a historic judgment," Stalin said, adding that the verdict showed how politicians should conduct themselves in public life.

"The judgment shows that one cannot escape. In public life probity is very important. For all politicians, this will be a lesson," he said.

Following the verdict, Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao should take steps to form a stable government, he told reporters.

Asked on the stand that his party will take in the Assembly in the event of a floor test, he merely said, "DMK's stand will be beneficial to the country.