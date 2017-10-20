DMK Leader Stalin to Tour Tamil Nadu to Highlight Failures of State Govt

DMK working President MK Stalin is all set to kick-start a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu on November 7.The tour will focus on talking about the highlights of the failure of the state government.Stalin made the announcement after meeting DMK district secretaries at the party headquarters.The campaign is called 'Ezhichi Payanam' (Awakening journey), aiming to reach out to voters in Tamil Nadu and woo them to the DMK.“We condemn the 'horse-bargaining’ state government that sells state rights to the Centre. We have passed a resolution on the same. In the first week of November, I’ll go on a state wide campaign-- a campaign that we launched before the State Assembly polls. The state-wide tour will end by the first week of December. This was discussed in the meet today," Stalin said.“This campaign's aim is not just to focus on the elections but for the strengthening of our party in the coming months," he added.The final plan of Stalin's tour will be finalised in the next four or five days.DMK leader and MP TKS Elangovan told reporters that the party has invited many leaders across India. “Mamata Banerjee will join the campaign on the first day. We are waiting for other leaders to confirm their presence," he said.In the crucial DMK meet, six resolutions were passed including an awareness programme on dengue, calling the dengue epidemic a disaster and asking for immediate local civic body polls.The state government says it is doing its best to prevent dengue fever and is distributing the Nilavembu concoction to boost immunity.