DMK Seeks 'Valid' Govt in Place Through Floor Test in Assembly

Chennai: As arch rival AIADMK is plagued by infighting resulting in a political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, the DMK on Friday urged for Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's intervention to ensure that a "democratically and Constitutionally valid" government was in place in the state through a "free-and-fair floor test" in the Assembly.

DMK working president and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly MK Stalin met Rao and submitted a representation in which he said the state administration cannot be allowed to "drift towards a dangerous destination" as it could lead to a complete breakdown of it.

"We request the Governor to look into the developing situation closely and seek an early intervention to ensure a democratically and constitutionally valid government in place without further loss of time through a free-and-fair floor test," Stalin said.

The floor test should be in "total conformity with the Constitutional provisions" and also, in accordance with the parameters laid down by the Supreme Court in the SR Bommai case, he added.

DMK was making the representation in the backdrop of the current "internal rivalries, selfish pursuits of the ruling party and the collapse of the state's administrative machinery, because of which the welfare of the people has been greatly compromised in the last nine months", Stalin said.

The latest series of events had pushed Tamil Nadu into a political and Constitutional stalemate just when it was about to return from the uncertainty caused due to the ill health and "sudden" death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and the transition of power thereafter, he said.

Stalin alleged that there was a "Constitutional vacuum" in the state, in which even Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was "relegated" to the side "only because of the (AIADMK) infighting".

He also pointed towards Panneerselvam's charges that his resignation was obtained "under duress".

Referring to reports of AIADMK MLAs being herded in buses to undisclosed destinations, Stalin said, "horse-trading in any form has to be prevented".

"A complete Constitutional impasse has been voluntarily imposed by the ruling party on the people of the state and, in turn, it has affected the administration of the state badly. Thus, there are a number of compelling issues concerning the people of the state, warranting immediate attention and resolution," he added.

Stalin said he was raising these issues with the Governor as it was his responsibility to "bring this worsening situation to your notice". DMK has 89 MLAs, while its ally Congress has eight in the 234-member Assembly.