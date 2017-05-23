Don't Ask Me About My Uncles And Netaji, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: It was an acerbic and combative Akhilesh Yadav who spoke exclusively to News18 on Tuesday afternoon. The young president of Samajwadi Party attacked the Yogi Adityanath government, dared the present UP government to launch probes in schemes launched by him, hinted at a grand alliance for 2019 polls and said he’d had enough questions on his family feud.

Yadav started the conversation by blaming the loss of this year’s UP Assembly elections to people within the party.

“Many people in SP did not want the SP to come back to power,” Yadav said. When asked whether it was the family feud that led to the party’s debacle, this is how he retorted, “Why are people so interested in my family? Don’t ask me about my uncles and Netaji. There are other political families in the state, why don’t you ask them about their families?”

He went on to add that “there is nothing wrong in the family, everything is fine.”

Hinting that tempers had cooled down between him and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh said, “What can I do if someone wants to form a new party. Our relationships will continue."

He also attacked the Yogi government, claiming that its priorities seemed to be not roads and infrastructure “but something else.”

“Uttar Pradesh needs infrastructure. It needs roads, education and health. Yogi's focus seems to be something else. What his government is doing is trimming down all the schemes run by SP govt. As far as their big farm loan waiver scheme was concerned, let me point out that was not for all farmers in UP.”

When asked how well SP government had fared in building infrastructure in the state, and whether he was ready for probes in the big financial schemes launched by his party, Akhilesh said, “We built infrastructure…We built the best expressways in the country...As far as probes go, we are ready for any probe. If Yogi Adityanath finds any irregularities during my regime, he should get them investigated.”

Yadav also spoke candidly about preparations being made for the 2019 general elections. He hinted that not only would SP–Congress alliance continue in some form, that BSP could be made part of it in time also.

“It is difficult to comment on 2019 preparations. If some parties come together then definitely BJP will have a tough time. I can’t say anything definitive on 2019 elections to be honest, it’s too early to comment, but if the opposition is united then the BJP will not win.”