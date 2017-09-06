Don't Hesitate to Thrash Biased Cops, Bengal BJP Chief Tells Partymen

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh courted controversy by asking party workers to beat up policemen if they hesitate to take action against Trinamool Congress supporters.Ghosh’s comments came after BJP workers were allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in South Kolkata. The BJP claimed that instead of taking action against the accused, the police arrested BJP supporters.“It is our democratic right to beat up policemen who are biased and specifically target us on the instruction of TMC,” Ghosh said at a public meet in Howrah.The BJP leader said Trinamool are not facing any action even after attacking policemen. “If they can get away easily, then we can also follow the same. Don’t tolerate injustice. If required beat up policemen who are biased,” he said.While stressing that the state BJP always wants a healthy and fair political fight, Ghosh said it is unfortunate that every day either the police or TMC supporters are arresting or beating up workers without any charges.“It seems that one has to beat up policemen in Bengal to form a government here. There is a strange situation in Bengal, we are getting roughed up and the police are lodging case against us. What kind of justice is this? We will not tolerate this anymore,” he added.This is not the first time Ghosh has made a controversial statement. Last year, he said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should be grabbed by her hair and thrown out of power.He also created a furore for his remark that in Bengal it is a fight between ‘Ramzada’ and ‘Haramzada’.