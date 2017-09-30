GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Don't Teach Us Patriotism, Uddhav Thackeray Tells BJP

“Don’t teach us patriotism. The day when we need to be taught patriotism hasn’t come yet,” Uddhav said, addressing the annual Dussehra rally of his party at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

Updated:September 30, 2017, 9:54 PM IST
File image of Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Training his guns on ally BJP, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday asked them not to “teach patriotism”.

“Don’t teach us patriotism. The day when we need to be taught patriotism hasn’t come yet,” Uddhav said, addressing the annual Dussehra rally of his party at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

"An atmosphere was created that those who favour demonetisation are patriots and those who oppose it are traitors,” the Sena chief said.

He appealed to party workers to not launch personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as was seen during a recent Sena protest against inflation.

Uddhav also targeted the BJP-PDP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. “What ideological bond do you (BJP) share with the PDP? Why hasn't special status to Jammu & Kashmir been revoked?" he asked.

"We allied with the BJP for Hindutva when the word 'Hindutva' was a taboo. If they (BJP leaders) think we are of no use to them, we'll see," Thackeray said.

"Let us know what is your definition of Hindutva," he asked.

Expressing staunch opposition to Modi's pet project, Uddhav said, "Who wants the bullet train? Improve rail infrastructure first."

"This government says GST brings uniform taxation. Where is the uniformity? Even Pakistan has cheaper petrol than us," Thackeray said on high petrol and diesel prices
