Don't Waste Time, Address Farmer, Unemployment Issues, Rahul Tells PM Modi

: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reached his parliamentary constituency, Amethi, almost after 7 months, unleashing a barrage of criticism on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over increasing unemployment and poor implementation of Goods and Services Tax.Rahul said that demonetisation was a failure, and instead of achieving anything, people lost their jobs. Upon his arrival, while addressing a gathering, Rahul urged people to understand GST "properly".“This government said GST will be one tax one nation, but the slabs for the tax are as high as 28% in certain categories. Congress always wanted GST, but the maximum tax proposed was only 18%. This high percentage of taxation has caused many businesses to shut down, causing more unemployment in the country.”Rahul Gandhi also asked PM Modi "not to waste time" and immediately address key issues afflicting the farming sector, and unemployment. He reminded the attendees that MNREGA and Right to Food were given by the UPA government and not the NDA.“Today farmer suicide and unemployment are the two main issues in the country. You talk about Make In India but want everything to be Made in China. We have to understand that until the time Made in India is not achieved, there will be no development in the country,” said Rahul.Rahul asked the Central government where those 2 crore jobs were that the BJP repeatedly promised during the run-up to 2014 Lok Sabha election. He asked the government why it was extending promised help to farmers despite a spike in farmer suicides. "What about the promises made to them? Were they also a ‘jumla’ like getting Rs 15 lakh credited to every bank account?”