Doordarshan Recorded my Speech But Didn't Broadcast it: Manik Sarkar

The 71st Independence Day celebration in Tripura turned out to be a major controversy after Chief Ministeralleged that Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) refused to telecast/broadcast his Independence Day speech unless he "reshaped" it. News18'sspoke to Sarkar about the controversy. Edited Excerpts:We have examined Doordarshan’s letter which they have addressed to the press (yesterday) and a copy which we have also received. While going through the letter, we found that they have not said anything with regard to my speech which was recorded on August 12. Doordarshan and AIR were supposed to broadcast/telecast my speech on Independence Day but they kept mum. They recorded my speech but where is it?Yes. They asked me to reshape my speech. Now they can say many thing but that was the point of discord. I told them that I am not going to change my Independence Day speech. It was not possible.That is the point. They recorded my speech but didn’t broadcast it. On that count, now you should judge whether they are lying or trying to mislead the people or not. I have not passed any comment but everything is clear based on reality.They (Doordarshan) as a news service have to cover many things. And they covered the Independence Day event. But the point is where is my speech which they recorded on August 12 - which I drafted for Independence Day. Unfortunately they did not broadcast my speech.Our Information and Cultural Affairs Department communicated with them in this regard. We told them that the speech cannot be changed and awaiting reply.