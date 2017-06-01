During Maiden Visit, CM Yogi Promises Development in Ayodhya

Lucknow: On his maiden visit as chief minister to Ayodhya and the disputed Babri site, Yogi Adityanath announced a package of Rs 350 crores for the development of holy city Ayodhya and an additional Rs 50 crores for road infrastructure in Ayodhya.

Another major announcement made by Adityanath was the start of the annual Saryu festival and to develop ghats along the lines of Ganga in Varanasi. He announced that an aarti will be held every day at Saryu River.

His announcements also included improving the site of Ram Ki Paidi, as initiated by the Kalyan Singh government, efforts to ensure that water from Saryu reached all ghats. The CM also assured people that development work on Ram Janki Marg connecting Ayodhya with Janakpuri would begin soon.

“We want to establish Ayodhya on the world map and for this, my government will not only improve infrastructure but also re-start various traditions of this region. In Kashi people say Har, Har Mahdev, in Mathura pilgrims say Radhe, Radhe. Similarly in Faizabad and Ayodhya you will hear people saying Jai Sri Ram,” Yogi said.

“We are committed for development of Faizabad-Ayodhya. The first step we have taken by declaring this twin city as a Municipal Corporation. The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation has been asked to install LED bulbs as street lights. Now, money from different sources can be used in development of the region,” said CM Yogi.