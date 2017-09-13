DUSU Election Results 2017 LIVE: NSUI Leads in 3 Seats as Late Drama Ensues

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Celebrations have already broken out in the NSUI camp as the counting goes into final stages. The Secretary seat, where ABVP is leading, seems to be up for grabs as the contest is quite close to call. If NSUI were to take all seats in DUSU, it would be a feat that the unit last achieved in 2007. Chants of "Aayi, Aayi NSUI" (here comes NSUI) reverberate in North Campus.
CLICK TO READ | HC Gives Go-ahead to DU to Declare Presidential Poll Result
The Delhi High Court's order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit.
RECAP | The Delhi High Court gave a go-ahead to the Delhi University to declare the results for the post of President in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election which is being held on Tuesday. The High Court's order came on a plea by the University seeking modification of its September 8 interim order by which it had allowed National Students Union of India (NSUI) presidential candidate Rocky Tuseed to contest the election but directed the varsity not to declare the results for the post of the President. The order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through an electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit. The court, however, said the poll outcome will be subject to its final decision in the pending petition of Tuseed who has challenged the University Election Commission's order rejecting his nomination for the polls.
Total Candidates in The Fray: 24 Presidential candidates; 10 Vice-Presidential candidates; 5 Secretary candidates; 5 Joint Secretary candidates | ABVP: President candidate – Rajjat Chaudhary (8), VP - Parth Rana (5), Secretary - Mahamedhaa Nagar (3), Jt. Sec. - Uma Shankar (4) | NSUI: President - Rocky Tuseed (9), Vice President - Kunal Sehrawat (3), Secretary - Minakshi Meena (4), Jt. Sec. - Avinash Yadav (2) | AISA: President - Parul Chauhan (5), Vice President - Aditya Baibhav (1), Secretary - Jaishree (1), Jt. Sec. - Akash Gupta (1)
CLICK TO READ | DUSU Polls: Will ABVP Get 5th Consecutive Win or Will NSUI Regain Lost Bastion?
Students of Delhi University (DU) are all set to elect the governing body of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Polling begins for morning colleges at 8 am on Tuesday and polls close at 12 pm.
The last time the NSUI swept the DUSU polls was ten years ago in 2007. Since then, it has mostly been a downward spiral, except for 2012 when it won three seats. The protests against the FYUP and the dwindling fortunes of its parent organization the Congress, from which the NSUI cannot delink itself, has caused its downfall in DU.
In 2014, the ABVP performed better by sweeping all four seats for the first time in 18 years. The last time ABVP had managed this feat was in 1996, which was followed by a decade-long spell of NSUI dominance. This time, however, the ABVP did not lose form. It repeated its clean sweep in 2015 and won three seats in 2016. This year, the saffron student outfit is eyeing a fifth straight win.
In 2013, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) upset the apple cart in DU by dislodging the Congress student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) from its old bastion. A “win” in the DUSU elections is defined as winning at least three out of four seats. That year, ABVP won the posts of President, Vice President and Joint Secretary. The NSUI, on the other hand, won the Secretary post.
The students' outfit also won top two positions in SGTB Khalsa College, Zakir Hussain College (Morning), Bhagini Nivdita College (BNC) among others. Bigwigs like NSUI and ABVP flooded the streets with pamphlets near Satyawati College. NSUI supporters were seen campaigning for their presidential candidate Rocky Tusheed with loud music systems blaring 'We love We Love Rocky'.
A total of 43 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections on Tuesday. "The morning colleges of the varsity recorded voter turnout of 45.3 percentage. The consolidated figure will be revealed after the final tally," S B Babbar, DUSU Chief Election Officer, said earlier. He later told PTI that the final tally of the elections was 43 per cent.
