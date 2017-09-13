DUSU Election Results 2017 LIVE: NSUI Wins President, Vice-President; ABVP Gets Secretary Post

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for live updates:
Celebrations have already broken out in the NSUI camp as the counting goes into final stages. The Secretary seat, where ABVP is leading, seems to be up for grabs as the contest is quite close to call. If NSUI were to take all seats in DUSU, it would be a feat that the unit last achieved in 2007. Chants of "Aayi, Aayi NSUI" (here comes NSUI) reverberate in North Campus.
CLICK TO READ | HC Gives Go-ahead to DU to Declare Presidential Poll Result
The Delhi High Court's order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit.
The Delhi High Court gave a go-ahead to the Delhi University to declare the results for the post of President in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election which is being held on Tuesday. The High Court's order came on a plea by the University seeking modification of its September 8 interim order by which it had allowed National Students Union of India (NSUI) presidential candidate Rocky Tuseed to contest the election but directed the varsity not to declare the results for the post of the President. The order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through an electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit. The court, however, said the poll outcome will be subject to its final decision in the pending petition of Tuseed who has challenged the University Election Commission's order rejecting his nomination for the polls.
Total Candidates in The Fray: 24 Presidential candidates; 10 Vice-Presidential candidates; 5 Secretary candidates; 5 Joint Secretary candidates | ABVP: President candidate – Rajjat Chaudhary (8), VP - Parth Rana (5), Secretary - Mahamedhaa Nagar (3), Jt. Sec. - Uma Shankar (4) | NSUI: President - Rocky Tuseed (9), Vice President - Kunal Sehrawat (3), Secretary - Minakshi Meena (4), Jt. Sec. - Avinash Yadav (2) | AISA: President - Parul Chauhan (5), Vice President - Aditya Baibhav (1), Secretary - Jaishree (1), Jt. Sec. - Akash Gupta (1)
CLICK TO READ | DUSU Polls: Will ABVP Get 5th Consecutive Win or Will NSUI Regain Lost Bastion?
Students of Delhi University (DU) are all set to elect the governing body of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Polling begins for morning colleges at 8 am on Tuesday and polls close at 12 pm.
The last time the NSUI swept the DUSU polls was ten years ago in 2007. Since then, it has mostly been a downward spiral, except for 2012 when it won three seats. The protests against the FYUP and the dwindling fortunes of its parent organization the Congress, from which the NSUI cannot delink itself, has caused its downfall in DU.
