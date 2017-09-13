GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
DUSU Election Results 2017 LIVE: NSUI Wins President, Vice-President; ABVP Gets Secretary Post

News18.com | September 13, 2017, 4:08 PM IST
Event Highlights

The results of the elections to Delhi University Students' Union were declared today after 42.8% voter turnout was reported on Tuesday. The NSUI won President and Vice-president while the ABVP has managed to win the Secretary post. After the University declared joint secretary for ABVP, the NSUI moving HC asking for a stay on the secretary and joint secretary post.

Stay tuned for live updates:
Sep 13, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

Winning NSUI candidates to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi at 5.30 pm today. NSUI candidates has bagged the two posts of President and Vice-President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU).

Sep 13, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

Heavy police deployment at the counting centre. (Image courtesy: Uday Singh Rana)

Sep 13, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)
Sep 13, 2017 3:22 pm (IST)

Police personnel drive out NSUI supporters from the counting center, who were shouting "We want recounting" and "We want Justice".

Sep 13, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)

The NSUI is claiming that cameras were switched off at the counting centre while the votes for secretary and joint secretary were being counted and are moving the High Court asking for a stay on the election for these posts.

Sep 13, 2017 2:38 pm (IST)

Final Tally | President: NSUI (16299), ABVP (14709). Vice-president: NSUI (16431), ABVP (16256). Secretary: ABVP (17156), NSUI (14532). Recounting is on for joint secretary post.

Sep 13, 2017 2:36 pm (IST)

NSUI wins President and Vice-President as the ABVP came out victorious on the secretary post. After the university declared joint secretary for the ABVP, the NSUI is asking for a recount as they are claiming that their candidate was ahead the entire time.

Sep 13, 2017 2:35 pm (IST)

The recounting for the final joint secretary post in on after the NSUI complained that their candidate was ahead the entire time but the final result was not in his favour.

Sep 13, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)

NSUI and ABVP are both ahead on two posts as the final votes being recounted goes down to the wire. Until an official confirmation, the DUSU elections will not be called by News18.

Sep 13, 2017 2:04 pm (IST)

ANI reports that NSUI has won the President, Vice-president and Joint Secretary post. ABVP has gained the secretary post.

Sep 13, 2017 2:01 pm (IST)

Sources indicate that NSUI is currently ahead on three posts and ABVP is getting the secretary post.

Sep 13, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

NSUI is ahead on all four seats as the voters are being recounted for President and Joint secretary post.

Sep 13, 2017 1:19 pm (IST)

The late drama continues as NSUI seems to have taken the lead in President seat. The fight now only seems to be for the main post as others look to be in the bag.

Sep 13, 2017 1:15 pm (IST)

Late high-tension drama as ABVP seems to have gained some ground and is leading in the President and Secretary post. NSUI now ahead in vice president and joint secretary as just 2 rounds are left.

Sep 13, 2017 1:07 pm (IST)

During the final rounds, a close contest is being called for President as the ABVP is gaining. 13 rounds have been counted and 3 more rounds are on.

Sep 13, 2017 12:59 pm (IST)

Celebrations have already broken out in the NSUI camp as the counting goes into final stages. The Secretary seat, where ABVP is leading, seems to be up for grabs as the contest is quite close to call. If NSUI were to take all seats in DUSU, it would be a feat that the unit last achieved in 2007. Chants of "Aayi, Aayi NSUI" (here comes NSUI) reverberate in North Campus.

Sep 13, 2017 12:49 pm (IST)

The final vote count is still not out but sources indicate NSUI has seemingly taken an unassailable lead in three seats. This comeback for the Congress-backed student union is after a 5-year downward spiral.

Sep 13, 2017 12:39 pm (IST)

In a turnaround, NSUI is leading in 3 seats after 11 rounds as ABVP's gains cut back to leading in secretary seat. Indicators seem to be that NSUI may take the three seats in DUSU polls, a feat it last achieved in 2012.

Sep 13, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

After six rounds of counting, the ABVP is maintaining a strong lead on all four seats. The RSS-backed student's unit has strengthened its leads in the President and Secretary seats. Round seven of counting is underway.

Sep 13, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

After four rounds of counting, ABVP seems to be leading on all four seats. As the votes in South Campus are being counted first, NSUI is claiming that they will make up the difference in North Campus.

Sep 13, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Early trends after the first few rounds indicate ABVP leading on all four seats but no official confirmation or numbers. The fight for the DUSU president's post is apparently close.

Sep 13, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

An update on the leads is expected after the first few rounds of counting. Currently, the third round of counting is underway. The NSUI seems to be confident of grabbing two seats while the ABVP is expected to hold on to the President's post.

Sep 13, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

The first round of counting votes is underway, with a total of 16 rounds set to take place. There are 126 EVM machines which are part of the process.

Sep 13, 2017 10:02 am (IST)

Counting of votes begins. First round of results will be released soon. The total voters are 1.32 lakh and the turnout was recorded at 42.8%.

Sep 13, 2017 9:41 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | HC Gives Go-ahead to DU to Declare Presidential Poll Result

The Delhi High Court's order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit.

Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

RECAP | The Delhi High Court gave a go-ahead to the Delhi University to declare the results for the post of President in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election which is being held on Tuesday. The High Court's order came on a plea by the University seeking modification of its September 8 interim order by which it had allowed National Students Union of India (NSUI) presidential candidate Rocky Tuseed to contest the election but directed the varsity not to declare the results for the post of the President. The order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through an electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit. The court, however, said the poll outcome will be subject to its final decision in the pending petition of Tuseed who has challenged the University Election Commission's order rejecting his nomination for the polls. 

Sep 13, 2017 8:56 am (IST)

Total Candidates in The Fray: 24 Presidential candidates; 10 Vice-Presidential candidates; 5 Secretary candidates; 5 Joint Secretary candidates | ABVP: President candidate – Rajjat Chaudhary (8),  VP - Parth Rana (5), Secretary - Mahamedhaa Nagar (3), Jt. Sec. - Uma Shankar (4) | NSUI:  President - Rocky Tuseed (9), Vice President - Kunal Sehrawat (3), Secretary - Minakshi Meena (4), Jt. Sec. - Avinash Yadav (2) | AISA: President - Parul Chauhan (5), Vice President - Aditya Baibhav (1), Secretary - Jaishree (1), Jt. Sec. - Akash Gupta (1)

Sep 13, 2017 8:34 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | DUSU Polls: Will ABVP Get 5th Consecutive Win or Will NSUI Regain Lost Bastion?

Students of Delhi University (DU) are all set to elect the governing body of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU). Polling begins for morning colleges at 8 am on Tuesday and polls close at 12 pm.

Sep 13, 2017 8:31 am (IST)

While NSUI and ABVP have ruled DU alternatively, none have been able to break this bipolar hegemony. Publically, both parties claim that the left-leaning All India Students’ Association (AISA) has no standing in this election, privately, they admit to their rising stock.

Sep 13, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

The last time the NSUI swept the DUSU polls was ten years ago in 2007. Since then, it has mostly been a downward spiral, except for 2012 when it won three seats. The protests against the FYUP and the dwindling fortunes of its parent organization the Congress, from which the NSUI cannot delink itself, has caused its downfall in DU.

