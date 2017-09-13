DUSU Elections Results 2017 LIVE: Counting of Votes Begin

Sep 13, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

RECAP | The Delhi High Court gave a go-ahead to the Delhi University to declare the results for the post of President in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election which is being held on Tuesday. The High Court's order came on a plea by the University seeking modification of its September 8 interim order by which it had allowed National Students Union of India (NSUI) presidential candidate Rocky Tuseed to contest the election but directed the varsity not to declare the results for the post of the President. The order came after the university contended that partial counting of votes would not be possible as the polls were being conducted through an electronic voting machine (EVM) which consists of a single control unit. The court, however, said the poll outcome will be subject to its final decision in the pending petition of Tuseed who has challenged the University Election Commission's order rejecting his nomination for the polls.