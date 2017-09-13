DUSU Polls: NSUI Makes Comeback by Winning President, VP Posts
A voter turnout of 43 percent was recorded in the DUSU elections held on Monday. Last year, the ABVP bagged three posts while the NSUI won the post of joint secretary.
New Delhi: Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Wednesday made a comeback in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections, bagging two of the four crucial posts including that of the president.
BJP-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which has a stronghold in DUSU, bagged two seats, that of the joint secretary and the general secretary.
NSUI's Rocky Tusheed won the president's post by a margin of 1,590 votes, while the party's Kunal Sehrawat defeated the ABVP candidate by 175 votes.
ABVP's Mahamedha Nagar defeated NSUI's Minakshi Meena by 2,624 votes to win the post of secretary while party's joint secretary candidate Uma Shankar defeated NSUI's Avinash Yadav 342 votes.
