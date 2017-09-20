Dynasty Trait of Congress Not India, Says Amit Shah in Jibe at Rahul Gandhi

BJP president Amit Shah has attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remark on dynastic politics in India and said it is a trait peculiar to the Congress and not the country.The BJP chief said BJP is the only party in the country that practices internal democracy."Dynastic politics is a trait of the Congress. Don't impose it on the country Rahul ji", Shah said on Tuesday.He said his own rise to the BJP's top post, despite a non-political family background, is a testimony to the fact that the party gives importance to an individual's abilities and not his lineage."I began by putting up party posters and banners and now I head the world's largest political party. It could have been possible only in a party like BJP which believes in internal democracy," Shah said.He said no one in the country has any doubt on who would succeed Sonia Gandhi as Congress president but asked if anyone knew who the next BJP president would be."Rahul will succeed Sonia, Mulayam has already been succeeded by Akhilesh, Lalu's sons will succeed him. These are things no one has any doubt about. Apart from BJP all other political parties have become family centric which place family interest above all else," Shah said.BJP is a party with a difference because it is rooted in a different ideology, the basic principles of cultural nationalism and concern for the development of the man who stands at the lowest rung of the social ladder, he said.He said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre believes in a development model which combines tradition and modernity.(with PTI inputs)