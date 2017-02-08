EC 'Miserably' Failed to Curb Distribution of Money, Liquor in Goa: Elvis Gomes

Panaji: The Goa unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the Election Commission has failed to curb the use of money power in last week's Assembly polls in the state.

At an internal review meeting on Tuesday, AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the coastal state Elvis Gomes expressed confidence that the people had overwhelmingly voted for the party, party sources said.

However, he slammed the EC, they added. "I will say it on record that the Election Commission has miserably failed to stop distribution of money and liquor across Goa on the eve of the polls," Gomes told the meeting.

He also claimed that the poll results on March 11 will be a "huge surprise" for the "so-called political pundits".

AAP said in a release that its candidates and volunteers would undertake a door-to-door campaign to thank the voters for their love and support and to reassure them that the party would be with them "in the continuing mission to change politics and save Goa's land, culture and heritage".