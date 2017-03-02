EC Seeks BSP Response After Plea Alleges Huge Deposits in Party Account Post Nov 8
File Photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday sought a response from the Bahujan Samaj Party on a petition alleging that a large sum of money was deposited in the party account post-demonetisation.
In a notice issued to BSP chief Mayawati, the Commission asked the BSP to respond by March 15.
The poll panel referred to a petition filed in the Allahabad High Court which had alleged the party had deposited large sums of money in its bank account within a short period of time on different occasions after demonetisation on November 8 last.
"You are requested to send your comments on the issue raised in the petition along with your version regarding the contributions received in cash by your party and the deposits made in the party's accounts," the notice issued by Election Expenditure unit of the Commission.
Officials said the Enforcement Directorate, as part of its routine survey and enquiry operations to check suspicious and huge cash deposits in banks, had visited the Karol Bagh branch of the UBI and found huge deposits made in these two accounts post-demonetisation.
The sleuths found that while Rs 102 crore was deposited in Rs 1,000 notes, the rest Rs 3 crore was deposited in the old Rs 500 notes.
