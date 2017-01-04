EC to Announce UP, Punjab, U'khand, Manipur, Goa Poll Dates Today

New Delhi: The Election Commission is likely to announce Assembly election schedules for five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa — on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states. According to reports, the Commission might decide to hold seven-phased assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and single-phased in the other states.

The prevailing law and order situation in these states, deployment of polling personnel, status of electronic voting machines and strict implementation of the model code of conduct were among the topics discussed in the meeting.

In its report to the EC, the Union Home Ministry has conveyed that ground situation in Manipur following the blockade of National Highway 2 by United Naga Council and the state government’s "failure" to resume normal traffic even after 60 days.

"The Home Ministry told the EC about the ongoing tension and grave situation prevailing in Manipur. The EC may independently make an assessment of the situation so that election can be conducted properly," a top Home Ministry official had told PTI yesterday.

The Union Home Ministry will provide around 85,000 security personnel for deployment in the upcoming assembly elections in the five states.

At a high-level meeting with the Election Commission yesterday, top officials of the Ministry led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi conveyed that it would provide around 750 companies of paramilitary forces for smooth conduct of the election process in the five states.

In addition, around 100 companies, most of which belong to State Armed Police Forces and India Reserve Battalions, will also be drawn from different states for deployment of election duties.

A company of paramilitary force comprises of around 100 personnel.

(With inputs from PTI)