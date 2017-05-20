EC to Counter AAP's EVM Demo With Its Own Show Today, Reveal Hackathon Date

New Delhi: The Election Commission will on Saturday announce the date for the much-awaited hackathon after a live demonstration of its own to prove that its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof.

The demonstration comes weeks after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed to have successfully hacked into an EVM when its MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, gave a point-by-point demonstration on ways to rig the voting machine at a special session of the Delhi Assembly.

The Election Commission had dismissed this assertion outright saying the machine used by Bhardwaj was a prototype of an EC-EVM and therefore could be used to demonstrate "any magic" or tampering.

The EC will also demonstrate the use of EVMs and paper trail machines at a media conference on Saturday. "We will announce the schedule for this challenge to EVMs tomorrow (Saturday)," an EC spokesman had said on Friday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had alleged that EVMs were tampered with in the February-March assembly elections in five states and the just concluded Delhi civic polls. The AAP has demanded that the poll panel return to the paper ballot system, where people can ink their choices on a sheet of paper.

At an all-party meeting on May 12, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said political parties had to demonstrate their claim that EVMs used in the recent assembly polls could have been tampered with.

In 2009, the Commission had held out a similar challenge when it demonstrated the functioning of EVMs brought in from various parts of the country to Vigyan Bhavan.

At the all-party meet, most parties said EVMs could be used for future elections if they came with a paper trail machine, which would enable the electorate to check if their vote had been registered against the person of their choice.

(With PTI inputs)