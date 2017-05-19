ED Summons Separatist Leader Shabir Shah in PMLA Case

New Delhi: The ED has issued a fresh summons to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah to question him in connection with over a decade-old case of money laundering registered against him for alleged terror financing.

Officials said the agency has asked Shah to depose before the investigating officer in the case here on May 25.

The central probe agency has issued several summons to Shah over the last few years with regard to the August 2005 case wherein the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Mohammed Aslam Wani (35), an alleged hawala dealer, who had claimed that he had passed on Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

Shah has never kept the ED date.

He has in the past told PTI that the Enforcement Directorate case was "politically motivated".

The ED had registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Shah and Wani some years ago.

Wani was arrested allegedly with Rs 63 lakh received through 'hawala' channels from the Middle East and a large cache of ammunition on August 26, 2005.

During questioning, he had told the police that Rs 50 lakh was to be delivered to Shah and Rs 10 lakh to Jaish-e- Mohammad area commander in Srinagar, Abu Baqar, and the rest was his commission.

Wani, who hailed from Srinagar, had also claimed that he had delivered around Rs 2.25 crore to Shah and his kin in multiple instalments over the past year.

The ED, sources said, wants to probe the proceeds of the crime of alleged terror financing in this case.