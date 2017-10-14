Day After Congress Attack, EC Hit with 'Toothless Tiger' Jibe by Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi has termed the Election Commission as a "toothless tiger" which, he said, has never derecognised any political party for not submitting poll expenditure details within the stipulated time.Gandhi also said political parties spend a lot on poll campaign, denying opportunity to people from humble background to contest elections.His remarks come even as the BJP is under opposition attack for "pressuring" the Election Commission to not declare dates for elections to the Gujarat Assembly. The Congress has accused the BJP of using "shameless pressure tactics" with the EC so it could woo the voters in Gujarat with last-minute sops."One of the biggest problems is the problem of the Election Commission which is really a toothless tiger. Article 324 of the Constitution says it (EC) controls and