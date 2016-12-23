Election Commission Bars 25 Candidates of 2012 UP Polls for 3 Years

Muzaffarnagar: The Election Commission on Friday barred 25 candidates, who had contested the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, for the next three years for failing to submit the expenditure incurred by them during the elections.

As per the orders by Anuj Jaipuriar, Secretary, Election Commission, 25 candidates, including six from Muzaffarnagar, are barred from contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls for three years, Assistant Election Officer Ranjit Saroj told PTI.

The order came into affect after the said candidates failed to submit the expenditure incurred by them during the 2012 Assembly polls, he said.

Naresh from Budhana constituency, Rakesh Sodai, Sanjiv and Deepak Kumar from Purkazi constituency, as well as Salim and Sethpal Singh from Miranpur constituency in Muzaffarnagar district have been barred from contesting the elections, the official added.

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls next year.