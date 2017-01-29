EC Orders FIR Against Arvind Kejriwal For Goa Bribe Remarks

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday ordered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Earlier, the Commission censured Kejriwal for his comment his bribe remarks made at a poll rally in Goa which they said violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

They had further said that if he continued to violate the model code, stern action would be taken against him and his party, including suspension or withdrawal of recognition to AAP.

"You may also note that in case of similar violation of MCC in future, the Commission shall take stern action against you and your party, using all powers available to it including action under Para 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968," the order had said.

Kejriwal at an election rally in Goa that Congress and BJP will come to distribute money which people should accept it in new currency and ask for Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 5,000 keeping in mind the inflation. Then they should go and vote for AAP.

In his reply to the poll panel, Kejriwal had not denied making the remarks and had maintained that he had neither offered any bribe to any elector nor enticed the voters to accept any pecuniary benefit from any person.

He had said there was nothing in his statement which could be construed to mean abetment to offence of bribery or violating any provision of MCC.

But the Commission rejected his stand and recalled a similar warning issued to him during the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls for making similar statements.