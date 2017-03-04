Election Commission Orders FIR Against BJP Office-Bearers, 8 Newspapers

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday ordered an FIR against office-bearers of the BJP's Manipur unit and certain newspapers for publishing advertisements without its approval.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, the EC has ordered that the FIRs under Section 188 of IPC against be lodged against BJP state unit office-bearers and the newspapers which carried the advertisements on Friday in contravention of its orders and violation of R.P. Act.

The EC had instructed all stakeholders to not publish any advertisements on March 3 and 4 without pre-screening and subsequent approval by state-level MCMC committee.

The newspapers which carried the advertisements are: Sangai Express (Manipuri and English editions), Poknapham, People's Chronicle, Naharolgi, Thoudang, Imphal Free Press, Echel Express and Huiyen Lanpao.

The poll panel has also sought a compliance report by Monday.

The first phase of the state assembly election will be held on Saturday (March 4) in 38 assembly constituencies.