Enact Rohith Act to End Discrimination Against SC/ST Students: D Raja

New Delhi: The CPI on Monday pitched for framing of Rohith Act to end discrimination against SC/ST students on the premises of central universities and said it would take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the first death anniversary of Hyderabad Central University (HCU) research scholar, Rohith Vemula, CPI national secretary D Raja said "I am likely to take up the issue with the Prime Minister and Minister of HRD."

Raja, in a statement, accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of crying hoarse about alleged atrocities committed against Dalits and how community members were being targeted in the name of cow protection, but doing nothing to bring in the legislation.

"Modi said attack me, not Dalits. But he has not taken any step to uphold the Constitution, bring adequate legislation to establish institutional mechanism there is unrest in varsities, students are agitating. The government must come out with the legislation," Raja said.

Vemula had committed suicide last year, allegedly after he and four others were suspended by HCU following allegations of assault on a RSS-affiliated ABVP leader.

Rohith's suicide had sparked row with several students bodies and opposition parties demanding enacting a law in his name to end discrimination against SC/ST students in the name of castes.