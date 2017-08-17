EPS Kills 2 Birds With One Stone: Meets OPS Demands, Claims Jaya's Legacy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami (EPS) has struck back and struck where it hurts the most. Within days of TTV Dinakaran’s show of strength in Melur, he’s sought to wrest the remnants of Jayalalitha’s legacy from Sasikala’s family.The decision comes just days after Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran held a show of strength at Melur near Madurai. Surprising all political pundits, more than 25, 000 AIADMK cadre attended the meeting. Nineteen MLA’s out of 134 party lawmakers in the assembly were also on the stage.The rally was an open challenge to both EPS and former chief minister O Panneeraselvam (OPS). The two leaders have been in talks for a merger.In an assembly where the half way mark is 117, with 19 MLAs Dinakaran could have threatened the stability of the government.So the EPS camp moved in quickly to arrest further damage or attrition in their ranks.By converting the Poes Garden residence of the former CM into a memorial, EPS had killed two birds with one stone. He’s not only snatched the last shred of Jaya’s political legacy from Sasikala, EPS has also extended a hand of friendship towards OPS.OPS had been demanding for long that Poes Garden residence of Jayalalitha be converted to a memorial. His other demand, seeking a probe into Jaya’s death has also been accepted by EPS.The two conditions were cited by the OPS camp as a precondition for merger.