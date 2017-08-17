EPS Orders Poes Garden to be Made a Memorial, Jaya's Neice Stakes Claim

: Hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the state government will order a judicial probe into Jayalalthaa's death and also convert her residence into a memorial, the late chief minister's neice, Deepa, staked claim on Poes Garden and said she will fight the case legally."We won't accept the conversion of Poes Garden residence into a Jaya memorial, it's our property and we'll claim it. It is my moral, legal and ethical right to stake claim on Poes Garden. CM doesn't have any rights to convert Poes garden residence into memorial. I will definitely go to the court against this announcement, I'll also go to Supreme court if needed," said Deepa.There have been questions on whether Jayalalithaa ever left a will.Deepa had earlier toldthat she is the legal heir and that her aunt's property belongs to her. TTV Dinakaran, Jayalalithaa's confidant Sasikala's Nephew, said he was not sure if there was a will.According to law, if there is no will the property will go to Jayalalthaa's family members.In June 2017, Deepa was denied entry into Poes Garden. Tension prevailed for hours outside Poes Garden when Deepa made an unscheduled visit and wanted to garland a portrait of her late aunt in the front porch of the sprawling house. Deepa said that her brother Deepak invited her only to insult her and throw her out of Poes Garden. Even then, Deepa said she will move the court and fight the case.Now, with the Tamil Nadu Government planning to make the residence into a memorial, Deepa has again found a reason and says she won't give up without a fight.