Even After Riding Cycle, Akhilesh Wary of Mulayam Approaching SC

New Delhi: Akhilesh Yadav may have reached out to father Mulayam Singh Yadav after snatching the poll symbol cycle but the chief minister is not leaving anything to chance.

The UP CM's camp on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court requesting the court not to pass an ex-parte order if the Mulayam camp files a plea.

Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav requested the apex court not to pass any order without informing and hearing Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav a day after the Election Commission allotted the SP's cycle symbol to the CM's camp.

EC had deliberated on whether to use the ‘Test of Functionality’ or the ‘Test of Majority’ before deciding in favour of Akhilesh.

Earlier, sources told CNN-News18, that Akhilesh will directly lead the talks for a Mahagatbandhan between Samajwadi Party, Congress and the RLD for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, and is likely to accommodate a few old loyalists of Mulayam.

Though Mulayam Singh Yadav has not shown any inclination to approach the court to contest EC’s order, the act of filing the caveat as a precautionary measure goes to show that the family feud was far from over.