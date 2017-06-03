EVM Challenge Live: EC Begins Its Event, AAP Hackathon Soon

Jun 3, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

AAP wants the EC to allow participants to try and tinker with the machine’s mother board. The poll panel says that the EVM would lose its “originality” if the internal circuit was tampered with. The election watchdog has also dismissed the demonstration the AAP held inside the Delhi Assembly to prove EVM tampering, saying it was a "lookalike" EVM and not one of those used by the Election Commission