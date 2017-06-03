EVM Challenge Live: EC Begins Its Event, AAP Hackathon Soon

Event Highlights
The Election Commission of India's Electronic Voting Machine challenge began at 10 am on Saturday. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and CPI (M) were the only parties that have registered to take up the challenge to hack the EVMs. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party will also hold an EVM challenge of its own later today. AAP is also inviting people to test the voting machine MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had used in the Delhi Assembly to ‘prove’ EVM tampering.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Election Commission's EVM Challenge begins at EC Delhi office; NCP and CPI(M) participate. pic.twitter.com/JV21q8mdBl— ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017
AAP will formally launch EVM challenge today at 11:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/HxoJ1jb7Pk— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 3, 2017
AAP wants the EC to allow participants to try and tinker with the machine’s mother board. The poll panel says that the EVM would lose its “originality” if the internal circuit was tampered with. The election watchdog has also dismissed the demonstration the AAP held inside the Delhi Assembly to prove EVM tampering, saying it was a "lookalike" EVM and not one of those used by the Election Commission
