EVM Challenge Live: EC Begins Its Event, AAP Hackathon Soon

News18.com | June 3, 2017, 11:24 AM IST
Event Highlights

The Election Commission of India's Electronic Voting Machine challenge began at 10 am on Saturday. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and CPI (M) were the only parties that have registered to take up the challenge to hack the EVMs. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party will also hold an EVM challenge of its own later today. AAP is also inviting people to test the voting machine MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had used in the Delhi Assembly to ‘prove’ EVM tampering.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 3, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

AAP begins its Hackathon. The EVM used by Saurabh Bharadwaj during his Delhi Assembly 'expose' to prove EVM tampering can be checked.


Jun 3, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Jun 3, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

Election Commission's EVM challenge begins at its Delhi office. Only NCP and CPI(M) are participating


Jun 3, 2017 9:44 am (IST)

Jun 3, 2017 8:43 am (IST)

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Nasim Zaidi, had thrown open a challenge to all the technocrats and political parties to prove that EVMs used in the electoral process can be tampered with


Jun 3, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

Click to Read | AAP to Hold EVM Challenge of Its Own to Steal EC's Thunder on Hackathon Day
Jun 3, 2017 8:40 am (IST)

AAP wants the EC to allow participants to try and tinker with the machine’s mother board. The poll panel says that the EVM would lose its “originality” if the internal circuit was tampered with. The election watchdog has also dismissed the demonstration the AAP held inside the Delhi Assembly to prove EVM tampering, saying it was a "lookalike" EVM and not one of those used by the Election Commission


Jun 3, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

The Congress Party, along with the AAP, raised some issues and decided not to take a part in the challenge


Jun 3, 2017 8:32 am (IST)

Earlier, several TV channels ran source-based news that the EC was planning to hold a week or 10-day-long challenge. This though is not the case and it is now a one-day event


Jun 3, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

The last time such an event took place was in 2009 when 100 machines from different parts of the country were kept at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. According to the EC, no one could hack the EVMs that time


Jun 3, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

BSP Supremo Mayawati was the first leader to have questioned the credibility of the EVMs after receiving a severe drubbing at the hands of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assembly elections 2017


Jun 3, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold an EVM challenge of its own today, coinciding with the Election Commission’s hackathon, where it will invite people to test the voting machine MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had used in the Delhi Assembly to ‘prove’ EVM tampering


Jun 3, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and CPI(M) were the only two parties that registered to take up the challenge to hack into the EVMs. The Aam Aadmi Party, arguably the most vociferous critic of the EVM, refused to participate in the event under the existing framework of the challenge


Jun 3, 2017 8:19 am (IST)

The Election Commission said its much-hyped EVM challenge is "on" as scheduled today at 10 am after the Uttarakhand High Court rejected a plea questioning the constitutionality of the move


