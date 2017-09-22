Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is suffering from depression, this is what present Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had to say about the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader.Maurya was reacting after the SP chief raised BJP's alleged links with the rape convicted 'godman' Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh."Akhilesh is in depression," Maurya told reporters. Maurya was responding to Yadav's statement that a number of photographs purportedly showed BJP leaders with the Dera Sacha Sauda chief.Dismissing Akhilesh’s allegations, the deputy chief minister said that the BJP does not believe in such things.According to reports, at least three senior ministers in the BJP government in Haryana — Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij and Grover — have together gifted Dera Sacha Sauda leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Rs 1.12 crore in the past.Haryana education minister, Ram Bilas Sharma, had made a public spectacle by gifting Rahim a cheque of Rs 51 lakh recently.However, Maurya chose to disagree."The Yogi Adityanath government is ensuring uniform development of the state."Maurya further added that the first six months of the BJP government in UP has proven that there was no "VIP culture" in the state.Maurya inaugurated an exhibition for farmers in Nagla Chandra Bhan as part of the centenary celebrations of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.