Ex-Congress MLA Jailed for Two Years for Morphing Image of ex-Lokayukta

: Former Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh Kalpana Parulekar was on Tuesday sentenced to two years in jail in relation to a case wherein the legislator was accused of morphing the image of former Lokayukta PP Naolekar.A penalty of Rs 12,000 was also slapped on the former assembly member.In 2011, Parulekar had circulated a picture of then Lokayukta PP Naolekar, apparently dressed as an RSS worker.CID had lodged three different cases against Parulekar. The team investigating the matter had alleged that in order to vindicate that Naolekar, a former Supreme Court judge, was getting favours in the appointment as Lokayukta in MP, Parulekar allegedly doctored RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Naolekar’s pictures to prove his allegiance with the Sangh Parivar.The said picture was produced in the assembly during a no-confidence motion. Interestingly, Naolekar was constantly slammed by Congress and anti-graft activists for his alleged proximity with the ruling BJP throughout his stint.Earlier, a court had handed a year imprisonment to Parulekar in connection with a defamation case filed by the then secretary MP Assembly Bhagwandev Israni. During her stint as the MLA, Parulekar on November 23, 2012, had accused Israni of corruption during the winter session of the assembly.The former MLA from Mahidpur in Ujjain, however, secured bail after the punishment was announced on Tuesday.