Expecting 'Fireworks', Rahul Gandhi Trashes the Budget as a Damp Squib

New Delhi: Moments after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley finished his budget speech, Rahul Gandhi trashed the budget as a damp squib.

"I expected fireworks but there is nothing in the budget," said the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

In fact, as Jaitley stood up to present the budget, many within the Opposition, especially those from poll-bound states, were a bit apprehensive.

They were worried about huge populist measures being announced.

But as it became clear that the PM was ready to brave it out rather than announce populist steps even in poll season, the Opposition heaved a sigh of relief and hit out.

The Left called the budget unrealistic and not in sync with reality. While Trinamool Congress, which stayed away because of Saraswati puja, called it "heartless".

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, too, was sceptical about the budget. He said,"Plan-non plan distinction is gone. In its place, revenue and capital have been introduced. One needs to see how will it impact the economy.”

ALSO READ: Arun Jaitley Axes Tax Rates, Opens FDI Floodgates in a Rural-Heavy Budget

Rahul Gandhi said the budget didn't offer much for farmers or inspire job creation.

Ironically, the Opposition parties had been pressuring the government not to present the budget till the polls were over.

They said that it would impact polls and help the BJP. The measures announced by budget could help economy in the long run; and with its focus on infrastructural development, the Opposition is aware its impact will be felt later.

For now, it hopes that the huge expectations that people had from the budget will make it difficult for the government to match up. And this is the point which the Opposition is looking for.

ALSO READ:

Jaitley's Political Funding Reform Will Add Heft to Modi's Anti-Graft Pitch

From ‘Living Monument of UPA Failure’, Has MNREGA Become PM Modi's Fav Tool?