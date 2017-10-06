Explain Reports of Chinese Road Construction in Doklam: Rahul to PM Modi
Rahul's comment comes a day after sources said China maintained a sizeable presence of troops near Doklam and had started widening a road, around 12 km from the area of conflict.
File image of Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and asked him to explain reports of road construction activity by China in Doklam if he was done "thumping" his chest.
Gandhi's comment comes a day after sources said China maintained a sizeable presence of troops near the site of the Doklam standoff with India and had started widening a road, around 12 km from the area of conflict.
"Modiji, once you're done thumping your chest, could you please explain this?" Gandhi tweeted, tagging a news report headlined, "With 500 Soldiers On Guard, China Expands Road In Doklam".
Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day standoff in Doklam that began from June 16 over road construction activity at the India-Bhutan-China trijunction.
The tension eased after talks between top officials of both the countries.
