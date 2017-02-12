Mumbai: Launching a sharp attack on critics of demonetisation, especially Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said if the Shiv Sena president too was "adversely affected" due to the note ban policy.

"Only those who had stashed black money are criticising demonetisation because the money they had with them was unaccounted for and thus they were adversely affected.

"My question to Uddhavji is why did he choose to stand with them? Was he also among those who were affected by demonetisation?" the CM asked.

He claimed Sena has "teamed up with Congress and NCP for the zilla parishad elections in several districts". Responding to Fadnavis' criticism, Thackeray said he was affected due to demonetisation as over 200 people lost their lives standing in queues, a jawan committed suicide due to the decision and even pregnant ladies were not spared of the ill effects of the move.

"It is shameful for the CM to speak in such language. It is unfortunate that Maharashtra received such a CM,"

Thackeray said at a rally.

The acrimonious exchange between Sena and BJP is growing shriller as the campaign for the high-stake BMC elections, scheduled on February 21, entered its last week on Sunday.