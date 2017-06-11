Bhopal: Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will launch a 72-hour ‘satyagrah’ in Bhopal from June 14 to protest for the rights of farmers — a move aimed at countering the ‘fast for peace’ by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Scindia, MP from the state’s Guna constituency, will also meet the family members of six farmers who were killed in police firing during a protest earlier this week in Mandsaur district. Congress leaders, including vice-president Rahul Gandhi, were stopped from visiting the district on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena, Congress Slam Shivraj Singh Chouhan Over Fast 'Drama'

The Congress has demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state, saying Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has no right to continue as he is “evading” his constitutional duties.

"One of the killed farmers was father of a 40-day- old child. Chouhan should have gone to meet his wife and the child and family of other farmers, who were killed. CM has been evading constitutional responsibility. We demand imposition of President's Rule in the state," said Leader of Opposition in MP Assembly Ajay Singh.

ALSO READ | As Chouhan Fasts to Pacify Farmers, His Agri Minister Rules Out Loan Waiver

Singh’s views were echoed by BJP ally Shiv Sena which said Chouhan should have visited the deceased farmers’ families instead of sitting on fast. Sena's media in-charge Apoorva Dubey, who reached Chouhan’s fast venue in Bhopal’s Dusshera Maidan, said, "Instead of sitting here, he should have gone to Mandsaur to comfort and help the farmers. Chouhan should sit indefinitely on the fast till the farmers' woes are mitigated, or we else will launch an indefinite fast in support of the farmers."

ALSO READ | Rahul Mocks CM Chouhan's Fast, Blasts BJP Over Farmer Crisis in MP

Chouhan’s fast coincided with the 10th day of farmers’ protests in the state. Meeting delegations of farmers’ units, Chouhan has reportedly promised them profitable prices for their produce.